Robert O'Brien

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far

NBCUniversal, Inc.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Monday, NBC News reported.

“He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," a statement said, according to a pool report. "There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

O’Brien becomes the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have been infected with the new coronavirus.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Virus Updates: National Security Adviser Tests Positive; Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Begins

Hanna 5 hours ago

Flooding Threat Continues as Hanna Drops Rain on Borderland

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice president's press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.

Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Robert O'BrienCoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us