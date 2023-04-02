Tennessee

Nashville School Substitute Teacher Heralded as a Devoted Mother and Educator With a Deep Faith

Cindy Peak was among six people fatally shot at The Covenant School by a former student of the private Christian school.

Cindy Peak was remembered as a devoted mother who fiercely loved her family, a “spitfire” and a longtime educator who brought out the best in her students.

Hundreds of people filled Christ Presbyterian Church on Saturday to celebrate the life of Peak, 61, a substitute teacher killed during a shooting at The Covenant School.

Photos capturing special moments of her and her children's lives decorated the church and played on a screen for mourners.

Peak “invested her life fully in the encouragement of others,” pastor Scott Sauls said during the service. Her three favorite roles were that of a loving mother, wife and teacher, he said.

“We will never stop missing her,” Sauls said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

