Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in OnlyFans traffic stop skit video

A MNPD news release says that the video was made April 26 in a warehouse parking

By Associated Press

Police patrol cruiser.
Getty Images

A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 33-year-old Sean Herman was fired last month after detectives with the Specialized Investigations Divisions discovered the video and identified him while wearing his MNPD uniform. Herman was arrested Thursday at his Sumner County home.

Officials say Herman can be seen taking part in a mock traffic stop in the video that was posted on OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos. The skit allegedly included Herman groping the female driver.

A MNPD news release says that the video was made April 26 in a warehouse parking lot while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer.

“Chief Drake directed that the investigation continue after Herman was fired, resulting in his indictment,” the news release states. “A Criminal Court judge set Herman’s bond at $3,000.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

