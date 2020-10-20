NASA

NASA Attempting to Collect Samples From Asteroid's Surface With OSIRIS-REx

After spending nearly two years circling the asteroid Bennu, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will use its robotic arm to gather pieces of the space rock

OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Collecting a Sample of Bennu
NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

NASA will attempt Tuesday to collect samples from the surface of an asteroid in a carefully orchestrated, hourslong maneuver in orbit.

After spending nearly two years circling the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will use its robotic arm to gather pieces of the space rock that will subsequently be sent to Earth for study. The event marks an important milestone for NASA: If successful, it will be the first time the agency has gathered samples from an asteroid in space.

“It’s a historic first mission for NASA,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a news briefing Monday. “And it’s hard.”

The samples are expected to be delivered to Earth in September 2023, according to NASA. Scientists have said that the precious materials from Bennu’s surface could reveal intriguing insights into how the solar system came to be. Asteroids are pristine collections of the ancient ingredients that formed the solar system about 4.5 billion years ago, so studying the chemical properties of space rocks could unlock secrets about planets and the origins of life on Earth.

