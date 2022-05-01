Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Visits Kyiv, Meets With Zelenskyy

The visit was not previously announced

Press conference of Ukrainian President and UN Secretary-General in Kyiv
Future Publishing

U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president during a visit to the country’s embattled capital, Kyiv.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation including representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“You all are welcome,” Zelenskyy told the delegation.

Pelosi told Zelenskyy: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom."

“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Pelosi Visits Zelenskyy in Kyiv; Evacuations From Mariupol Begin

mississipi 37 mins ago

1 Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at Mississippi Festival

The visit was not previously announced.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Nancy PelosiUkraineRussia-Ukraine WarVolodymyr Zelenskyy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us