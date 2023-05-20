NAACP Issues Formal Travel Advisory for Florida, Claiming ‘All-Out Attack' on Black Americans

A leading civil rights organization has issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida after what it called an "all-out attack" on Black Americans and other groups with the passage of recent bills.

The NAACP issued the advisory Saturday in response to what they called "aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals," the advisory said in part. "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

The advisory mentions bills passed, including the so-called "Stop W.O.K.E" Act, bills regarding voting rights and recent bills restricting access to medical care for members of the trans community along with signed bills that ban gender surgical procedures for minors, restricts pronoun use in schools and forces people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex.

"Let me be clear - failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all," said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson. "Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation."