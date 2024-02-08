Mystery object found on roof of Philly home

Is it a door?

From a plane?

Who knows?

Definitely not the Lima family -- at least, not yet -- who have been scratching their heads since they found the object on the roof their home on the 700 block of Saint Georges Road in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section, sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

Fabian Lima, who lives at the home, told NBC10 his first thought was that it might be the door that could have fallen onto his home from a plane.

"If it really did fall from an airplane, I would have thought it would have gone right through," he said. "But apparently that was not the... I didn't ever really think that's what it was, but it looked so much like that that it had to be investigated."

The family called the FAA with their concerns, however, Lima said that the investigators who visited the home simply told them it was a metal object and they should hold onto it until given the all clear from the agency.

The FAA has not yet provided an update on the investigation into the object or how it may have come to rest on the roof of the home.

