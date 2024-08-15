Texas

Must-see video! Moms tackle Texas high school players in hilarious showdown

More than a dozen moms participated in Benbrook High School's inaugural senior mom tackle

By Meredith Yeomans

From freshly painted parking spots to football, old traditions come to life at the start of the fall semester.

It's also a chance to create new ones. Holly Ary is a senior mom of Matthew Ary, a football player at Benbrook Middle High School in Benbrook, Texas. Wednesday, she did not come to sit on the sidelines.

“I'm taking him down today,” said Holly Ary.

She’s among the 15 senior moms who participated in the school’s inaugural Senior Mom Tackle. It’s a chance for moms to see the game from their kid’s point of view.

“I’ve been begging his coaches since sophomore year, can we please do the senior mom tackle and here we are, so this is a three-year excitement build coming today,” said Holly Ary.

The textbook tackles included a mom of twins, a grandma, and a mom and coach’s wife.

“I think some of us probably have some pent-up anger against our sweet little baby, baby men, and we want to take ‘em down,” said Becky Altmiller.

It’s a new tradition bringing moms and sons together.

“She means so much to me, and I'm just so glad that she’s out here,” said Altmiller’s son Hayden.

“It means a lot because, as a single parent, she still makes time. She's that one parent figure in the house, and she's still there 100% of the time, 110%,” said Matthew Ary.

Texas
