9 Wounded, Some Critically in Rhode Island Shooting

Three people were critically injured in what police believe is the largest shooting in the history of Providence, Rhode Island.

In this file photo, Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. speaks during a press conference at the Providence Public Safety Complex in Providence, RI on Oct. 21, 2020.
Nine people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, in what police there believe to be the largest shooting in city history.

Of the nine, three were critically wounded in the shooting just before 7 p.m., Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements told reporters at the scene.

He said multiple guns were used and it involved an "ongoing feud" involving groups known to authorities. He said the shooting began with gunfire emanating from a vehicle, targeting a home. A person or people inside the home then returned fire.

The shooting took place in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park, which Clements described as a typically private neighborhood.

Witnesses at the scene said multiple shots were fired outside a home; Clements later said an estimated several dozen shots were fired. Evidence markers showing where more than a dozen shell casings littered the ground could be seen in the distance. Police sealed off the area.

No arrests have been made. Clements stressed the investigation was in its early stages. Detectives were at the hospitals interviewing the victims, who are between the ages of 19 and 25. Further details about their identities were not released.

