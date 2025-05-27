Connecticut

5 people hospitalized, person of interest in custody after shooting at Connecticut mall

Five people have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but officials tell NBC Connecticut that there are no fatalities.

By Angela Fortuna and Melissa Cooney

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The police department responded to a shooting incident at Brass Mill Center at around 4:40 p.m.

Five people have been transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said some injuries are more serious than others, but all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officials tell NBC Connecticut that there are no fatalities.

Authorities believe a man in his 20s shot at multiple people after a conflict escalated.

The shooting wasn't random, and the gunman used a semi-automatic pistol, according to police.

Detectives have identified a person of interest and he's in police custody.

Police said the area is now secure and there's no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement about the incident, calling it a tragic shooting.

"We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly ... Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident," Lamont said.

People inside the mall during the shooting sheltered in place, and police are interviewing them to gather more information.

