California Office Building Shooting Kills 4, Including Child

A shooting in the city of Orange Wednesday left at least four people dead, including a child, and two others injured, including the suspected shooter, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and arrived as shots were being fired, the Orange Police Department said. Police found "multiple victims at the scene, including fatalities."

“An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Lt. Jennifer Amat said, but she didn't immediately know their condition.

The shooting was on the second floor of the building, Amat said. She had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building.

No officers were injured.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting "horrifying and heartbreaking."

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight. https://t.co/nw3On2RJH2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement in response to the shooting: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.