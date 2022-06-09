3 Killed in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Facility

Three people are dead and four others are wounded after someone opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Deputies responded to the active shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

A short time later, about 5 or so miles south of the plant, a Maryland state trooper suffered a minor injury in a shootout with the suspect on Mapleville Road, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities captured the shooter, who is alive, officials said.

Chopper4 video of the aftermath of that scene shows a red four-door car pinned in by a burgundy SUV on Mapleville Road near the Mt. Aetna traffic circle.

On the ground outside the driver's side door of the red car, police put an evidence marker next to a gun.

The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.

“The suspect is no longer a threat to the community,” the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Smithsburg is in a remote area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border a few miles from Hagerstown, Maryland, and about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

No further information was immediately available.

