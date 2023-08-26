Jacksonville

Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store in the city

By The Associated Press

Getty

Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city's mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn't give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Further details were not immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JacksonvilleshootingDollar Tree Inc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us