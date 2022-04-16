South Carolina

Multiple People Injured in Shooting at South Carolina Mall

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene

A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

