1 Dead, 17 Injured After Vehicle Struck a Crowd at Pa. Fundraiser for 10 House Fire Victims

One person is dead and 17 others were injured when a vehicle struck a crowd of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

After the crash, the suspect is thought to have fatally attacked a woman in neighboring Luzerne County, he said.

"The male suspect in both incidents is in custody," the trooper said. His identity was being withheld.

Police have not released the identities of the two people killed or any of the 17 injured, who were taken to several area hospitals.

According to NBC's affiliate WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m., outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant and left multiple people injured when the driver crashed into a crowd along West 2nd Street.

In a Facebook post, Intoxicology Department, the restaurant where the fundraiser was held, said they will close their doors until further notice.

"Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you," the restaurant wrote.

Police said the car crashed into the crowd as they were attending an event benefiting the victims of a Nescopeck house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week.

Among the dead in the house fire were seven adults and three children ages 5, 6 and 7.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of the injured victims in Berwick.

