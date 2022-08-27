Multiple Hurt in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

Multiple people were hurt when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting along the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue happened around 2 a.m., the Toms River Police Department said. Police could not immediately say how many people were hurt or what their medical condition was.

The department did say, however, that multiple individuals had to be taken to the hospital.

NBC10 cameras captured investigators placing dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot of the shopping center. Investigators were going in and out of hookah lounge that appeared to have a window blown out.

The investigation remained ongoing.