North Carolina

Multiple dead reported after plane crash near Wright Brothers National Memorial

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said

By The Associated Press

Wright Brothers National Memorial.
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. as, according to eyewitnesses, the airplane was trying to land at the airport, the park service said in a news release.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The airplane caught fire after the crash, the park service said. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out the fire.

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday, the park service said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

North Carolina
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us