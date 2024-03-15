A clogged pipe system led to flooding and a large hole in the ground in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, on Friday, officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the area of North Main and Mill streets around 8:30 a.m. showing flooding and a massive crater in the ground.

An official initially told NBC10 the flooding may have been due to the nearby Ewans Mill Dam breaking. Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo then told NBC10 the flooding was actually due to a clogged pipe system.

Manzo said there is a natural ravine on one side of Swamp Road. Township officials believe that the pipe system that's designed to allow water to flow away from the road and into the nearby stream became clogged. The surge of about 50,000 gallons of water then rushed downstream and blew out an entire section of Swamp Road, leading to a 50-foot hole in the ground.

Flooding occurred on Mill Road around 7:30 a.m. but most of the water receded as of 11:30 a.m. No homes were damaged or evacuated and no injuries were reported.

During the flooding, power lines were pulled down and about three homes on Swamp Road are without power and water. Crews are currently working to restore power and water service to the homes though it's not clear when that will happen.

Mayor Manzo said the township has had to repeatedly do repairs on the section of the road over the years and that the pipes became a concern in the last two years due to being difficult to clean out. Crews are unable to get equipment down into the pipes and have to manually clean them instead, according to Manzo. Manzo also said the pipes have been a concern among residents.

Manzo told NBC10 the issue with the pipes was worsened by the heavy rain that's occurred since December.

"No one ever expected this," he said.

Township fire and public work crews along with emergency management officials continue to work on repairs. Mill Road is currently blocked off and Swamp Road is also closed to the public.

Township officials are also working to determine a more long-term fix for the portion of the road that was washed out.