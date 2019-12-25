Massive Redwood Tree Falls, Kills Hiker in California Park

A popular North Bay hiking trail was closed for Christmas at Muir Woods after a 200-foot California redwood tree fell on a group of hikers, killing one man on Christmas Eve.

The 28-year-old man, identified as Subhradeep Dutta of Minnesota, was hiking on the Hillside trail along the Redwood Creek when the tree fell toward three hikers Tuesday. Dutta was pinned underneath the trunk, which measured over 4 feet in diameter, and died.

A woman with the group was hurt by falling branches. The third hiker was unharmed.

Muir Woods National Monument Park remains open, but the Hillside trail will be closed until after the holiday weekend. Almost a million people visit the park each year.

The tree fell following a series of winter storms over the past two weeks.

“This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground, from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree,” Muir Woods officials said in a statement.