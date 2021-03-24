Mother Shows Up to Daughter's School Wearing Boxing Glove, Fights Student: Police

A mother from Northeast Florida was arrested after police say she showed up to her daughter’s middle school with a boxing glove and fought a student.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reports that incident took place last Thursday near Jacksonville, when 34-year-old Edith Riddle arrived on campus for a meeting with the school’s vice principal.

After the meeting, Riddle and her daughter went to the school’s cafeteria and the daughter pushed another classmate to the ground. The teenager began throwing punches before Riddle joined in, with witnesses saying Riddle had a boxing glove attached to her left hand.

Riddle told the school the boxing glove was “super glued” to her wrist and she couldn’t remove it.

The female victim suffered abrasions to her knees and forearms and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Riddle was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse with a personal or special weapon.