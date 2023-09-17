Mother of missing former NFL player found dead in Chicago suburb

The mother of Sergio Brown, a former NFL player who was reported missing Saturday along with his mother, was found dead in a creek in suburban Maywood, authorities said.

The whereabouts of 35-year-old Sergio Brown remain unknown, according to officials.

Maywood police said officers were informed on Saturday from family members that they had not been able to get in contact with either Sergio Brown or his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown.

After a missing persons report was initiated, officers conducted a search of the area and discovered Myrtle Brown unresponsive near a creek at the rear of her residence, according to officials.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Maywood police are continuing their search for Sergio Brown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maywood police at 708-368-4131 or the department's anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.