More Than 5,000 Cases of Capri Sun Recalled After Cleaning Solution Mixed Into Production Line

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling more than 5,500 cases of a certain flavor of Capri Sun drink after the production line became accidentally mixed with a cleaning solution, a press release from the company on Friday said.

Approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun in Wild Cherry flavor have been voluntarily recalled after a diluted cleaning solution, which, according to the statement is used on food processing equipment, was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," Kraft Heinz said in the release.

"The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product," the release continued.

According to the release, the only product affected was the Wild Cherry flavor, with a "best when used by" date of June 25, 2023.

No other Capri Sun flavors have been affected or are part of the voluntary recall, the release stated.

Kraft Heinz says it is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation, and that consumers who purchased the product should not drink it, but rather return it to the store from which it was purchased.

More information about the recall can be found here.