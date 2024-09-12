More than 337,000 people visit Taylor Swift's link to register to vote

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president may boost voter registration beyond Democrats’ "wildest dreams."

The General Services Administration, which oversees the website, confirmed to NBC News that as of 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, 337,826 people have visited a custom URL that Swift posted on Instagram when she announced she was endorsing Harris.

The custom URL directs people to vote.gov, a website that helps visitors to register to vote in their state. The site also breaks down Americans' voting rights, explains election processes and provides a roadmap to frequently asked questions.

Swift's Tuesday post, which has garnered more than 9.6 million likes, urged voters to do their own research and remember to register to vote.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," she said. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

In a boost to the Harris campaign, Swift unveiled her endorsement to her massive Instagram following of 283 million accounts after the debate.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said in her post. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

