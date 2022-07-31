Monkeypox Vaccination Sites to Open in Conn. This Week

People who are at risk will be able to get the monkeypox vaccine in Connecticut starting on Monday.

There are 33 cases in the state, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The World Health Organization, WHO, on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. The designation puts Monkeypox on the same list as other other outbreaks such as, COVID-19, Zika, H1N1 Flu, Polio, and Ebola

The state counted its first case on July 5 and now hundreds of doses of the vaccine are coming to Connecticut with the goal of preventing widespread transmission.

This week, the state will open up a number of vaccine sites including:

Anchor Health Initiative in Hamden

Circle Care Center in Norwalk

Community Health Center in Clinton, Danbury, Enfield, Middletown, New London, Stamford

Community Health and Wellness in Torrington

Fair Haven Community Center in New Haven

Intercommunity in Hartford

Planned Parenthood in Bridgeport, Norwich, Willimantic

Staywell Health Center in Waterbury

Vaccinations at each location will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, eligible patients can call the site directly.

The people who are eligible for the vaccine include men who are 18 years old or older who have sex with men and have been exposed to monkeypox in the last 14 days.

"We have 800 doses that will be going out to people across the state starting Monday and every single day, we will ramp that up as much as possible," said CT Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

So far, there have been no fatalities in the United States from monkeypox or cases of people exposed to the virus on an airplane.

To find out if you meet the criteria for the vaccine, you can call Intercommunity Healthcare at (860) 569-5900 or you can call 211.