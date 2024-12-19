Florida

Florida police issue warning after monkeys are spotted roaming residential community

Officials have asked residents to not feed or approach the monkeys

By NBC staff

Monkey spotted in Orange City, Florida.
Orange City Police Department

Police in Florida are warning residents to stay away from monkeys spotted roaming a residential community this week.

The Orange City Police Department said it has received "multiple reports of monkey sightings" within the Volusia County city.

"It's kind of one of those once-in-a-lifetime situations that you don't expect to be a part of," Collin Innes, an area resident, told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later told Innes they believe the monkey "likely came from up north."

Officials have asked residents to not feed or approach the monkeys, adding that residents should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission if they spot one.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"It probably weighed about 50 pounds, though I think it was more than that. It was definitely a big creature!," Jim Page, another area resident, told WESH.

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 47 mins ago

Biden to visit Pope Francis at Vatican in final international trip of his presidency

Climate change 1 hour ago

Fact check: Where Trump's picks for EPA, Interior and Energy stand on climate change

Wild monkeys are not native to Florida and may have negative impacts on native wildlife, ecosystems and agriculture, the FWC told WESH.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us