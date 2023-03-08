Congress

Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at DC Hotel

The Senate minority leader was reportedly at a private dinner when he tripped and fell.

By Staff Reports

Mitch McConnell
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night after he tripped and fell during a private dinner at a Washington D.C. hotel.

The extent or nature of his injuries was not immediately disclosed.

PunchBowl News was the first to report the news.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," a McConnell spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

CongressMitch McConnellUS Senate
