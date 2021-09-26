Kayaker From New York Found Dead in Connecticut

A kayaker who was missing was found dead at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington Sunday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Authorities searched the area Sunday morning and found the male kayaker just before 12 p.m., DEEP said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Monday, officials identified the kayaker as Akida Edwards, 45, of New York, New York.

DEEP officials said he went out on the lake at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and the kayak was found Sunday morning.

Multiple teams, including Connecticut State Police, were called in to assist with the search.

NBC Connecticut

The cause of death has not yet been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No additional information was immediately available.