north stonington

Kayaker From New York Found Dead in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

A kayaker who was missing was found dead at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington Sunday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Authorities searched the area Sunday morning and found the male kayaker just before 12 p.m., DEEP said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Monday, officials identified the kayaker as Akida Edwards, 45, of New York, New York.

DEEP officials said he went out on the lake at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night and the kayak was found Sunday morning.

Multiple teams, including Connecticut State Police, were called in to assist with the search.

NBC Connecticut

The cause of death has not yet been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

U.S. & World

daca 45 mins ago

Biden Administration Takes Steps to ‘Bulletproof' DACA From Legal Challenges

gabby petito 21 hours ago

Family Lawyer Says FBI Picked Up DNA Samples of Indicted Gabby Petito Fiancé

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

north stoningtonmissing kayaker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us