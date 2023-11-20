Crime and Courts

Missing Florida mom found dead in estranged husband's storage unit

Shakeira Yvonne Rucker, 37, was found dead Saturday in a storage unit in Apopka

A missing Florida woman was found dead in her estranged husband's storage unit, authorities said.

Shakeira Yvonne Rucker, 37, was found dead Saturday in a storage unit on Wiggins Road in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday on Facebook. The sheriff's office is investigating Rucker’s case as a homicide.

“This is not the update we wanted to be giving you all today,” Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference Sunday, adding that the story has had a lot of “twists and turns” over the last week and covered many jurisdictions.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us