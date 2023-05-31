Missing Dog Found in Philly Reunites With Sister of Deceased Owner in Memphis

A missing dog who was found in Philadelphia reunited with the sister of his now-deceased owner in Memphis, Tennessee, after three years.

On May 8, a dog named Bentley came into the ACCT Philly shelter after he was found wandering around Philadelphia. ACCT Philly workers scanned him and discovered he had a microchip. When they called the number provided, they were answered by Dee Dee, the sister of Bentley’s owner who lives in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dee Dee told ACCT Philly her sister had passed away two years ago and that Bentley had been missing for more than three years. Dee Dee had spent the years trying to find him but never did. Dee Dee expressed her desire to reclaim Bentley who was all she had left of her sister.

Over the span of 20 days, ACCT Philly worked to find transportation to help bring Bentley back to Memphis. Last week, they contacted the volunteer pilots Whiskers, Tails & Scales Transport who transported Bentley to Tennessee on Sunday. He was then reunited with Dee Dee on Monday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Video obtained by NBC10 shows Dee Dee in tears as she hugs Bentley. She told NBC10 she kept her sister’s phone activated so she could pick it up if and when Bentley was found.

“Every time I look at Bentley I see him and my sister and how they used to go and walk together and how he would comfort her and everything,” she said. “So it’s wonderful. It is really wonderful to have him back home.”

ACCT Philly reminded pet owners to make sure your pet’s microchip is up to date with your information. You can update your microchip for free by following this link.