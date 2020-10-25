Lifesaving Efforts Unsuccessful on 84-Year-Old Bridgeport, Conn. Woman Found After Week-Long Search: PD

An 84-year-old Bridgeport woman with Alzheimer's who was found on Sunday after a week-long search was taken to the hospital, where police said lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Officers said Teresa Zangrilli was found on Sunday shortly after noon and she was transported to the hospital.

Shortly after Zangrilli was transported to the hospital, authorities tweeted that when Zangrilli was found, she very weak and lifesaving efforts by medics and doctors were unsuccessful.

"At this time we are respectfully allowing the family space to mourn, and will not be infringing on their privacy," Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications Director Scott Appleby said in part in a statement.

Zangrilli was reported missing on Monday after she was last seen last Sunday. Investigators said she was last seen last Sunday around 4 p.m. near the Marshall's sign next to the Price Rite on Upper Main Street. Police previously said she suffered from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

On Wednesday, police expanded their search for Zangrilli to include the entire city of Bridgeport and on Thursday, helicopters joined the search.

Helicopters searched the area of Elton Rogers Park and the woods north of Trumbull Mall on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities did not release details about where Zangrilli was found. City officials said Bridgeport Police Department will finalize details on the case after they finish their investigation into Zangrilli's whereabouts.