Minneapolis neighbor accused of beating, impaling grocery clerk with golf club is charged with second-degree murder

The victim was known for trying to make his Minneapolis "neighborhood not just livable, but beautiful."

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Oak Grove Grocery in Minn.
A neighbor accused of brutally beating a Minneapolis grocery store clerk and ballet dancer before impaling him with a golf club shaft was charged Monday with second-degree murder.

Taylor Justin Schulz, 44, was charged with second-degree murder, which describes homicide with intent but not with premeditation. It can carry a sentence of 40 years behind bars.

It is not clear if he has a lawyer representing him. A lawyer who represented him in a previous case and the public defender’s officer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Robert Howard Skafte's death was ruled a homicide; caused by "multiple penetrating and blunt force injuries," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Skafte, 66, was a well-liked former Kansas City Ballet dancer known for his involvement in community groups and organizing a neighborhood garden project, NBC affiliate KARE of Minnesota’s Twin Cities reported.

