Milwaukee news crew captures dramatic hit-and-run crash on camera

A Milwaukee news crew reporting on a fatal shooting on the south side of the city captured dramatic video Sunday night of a stolen sedan slamming into a parked minivan and then the car's driver running away.
NBC News affiliate WTMJ-TV caught the footage of the hit-and-run crash. In the video, a sedan swerves away from an oncoming vehicle and slams head-on into the van.
Footage then shows both the driver and passenger exit the sedan almost simultaneously. While the driver manages to run away — and appears to attempt to cover his face with his hooded sweatshirt — the injured passenger rolls out of the car and lays on the ground.
The crash involved a “fresh stolen auto” and occurred about 7 p.m. at the intersection of S. 14th Street and W. Halsey Avenue, Milwaukee police said in a statement.
The impact of the collision caused the minivan to strike an unoccupied and unmarked police vehicle, police said.
A 57-year-old in the van was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The passenger in the stolen car, a 16-year-old boy, was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said, adding that the teen was arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the county district attorney’s office.
Police said they were still searching for the driver of the stolen car.
The news crew was at the site of the crash because it was reporting on a shooting at the same intersection that left two teenagers dead Saturday night, the news outlet reported.
