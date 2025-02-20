Millions of popular granola bars sold across the U.S. recalled due to ‘potential presence of metal'

A popular granola bar brand sold at retailers across the country has voluntarily recalled more than 2.4 million cases of bars due to "potential presence of a piece of metal" inside the product, a release from the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall was initiated Dec. 9, 2024 by Chicago-based Riverside Natural Foods Inc., the FDA said, and applies to a variety of different granola bars from the brand MadeGood. On Feb. 11, the FDA labeled the recall as "Class II," which indicates the products, if consumed, could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

In a Q&A on their site, MadeGood said it initiated the recall "out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the well-being of our valued customers."

According to the FDA, an investigation revealed the issue found was in the manufacturing process of specific batches. MadeGood said the piece of metal -- described as "a small, flat brush bristle" -- is "highly unlikely" to be present in one of its granola bars.

"We received seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold, and no injuries have been reported," the brand said. Consumers who have purchased the products are advised to return them to their point of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA added that the company has "remediated the issue" and tested a new process to "ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated."

MadeGood describes their granola bar products as "healthier" snack alternatives that are organic and allergen-friendly.

Which products were recalled?

The products were produced between January 2024 and November 2024 and distributed throughout Canada, the U.S. and other international markets, the FDA said.

A full list of MadeGood granola bars involved in the recall can be found below. More details about the products, including UPC numbers and "best by dates," can be found here.