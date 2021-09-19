Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth, Texas; Injuries Reported: Officials

At least two people are injured and as many as six homes are damaged after a military plane crashed in a Lake Worth, Texas, neighborhood Sunday morning, officials say.

Two to three people were being treated for injuries after the plane came down in the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails, according to Fort Worth police and fire officials.

One person is in critical condition and was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The second person was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to MedStar.

Witnesses told NBC 5 there were two people who appeared to have ejected the aircraft and that one of them was seriously hurt after becoming tangled in power lines.

"I was in my car on [State Highway] 199 right in front of the donut shop when the pilot landed on the powerlines," Cara Camp told NBC 5. "While driving, I heard a loud explosion and debris was hitting the car."

Kaitlyn Deramus lives on Tejas Trail and told NBC 5 she saw two people eject from the plane and saw the plane crash. She said she ran to help her neighbors, one of whom was paralyzed because she knew they'd need help getting out.

"I knew there are old ladies in that house that it happened at and I was banging on their door but they wouldn't come out because they thought it was just a car, so I grabbed them out," said Deramus. "The house behind that, I ran over to the next street and got that lady out of that house because she's paralyzed and she needed to get out."

"I'm having anxiety, but all I wanted to do was save those old ladies because I've known them since I was really, really, little," Deramus said. "They're OK physically."

The plane came down in a neighborhood about one mile north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, though it's not clear where the plane is based.

Tyler Carter contributed to this report.