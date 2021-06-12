Mike Pence, Wife Buy Suburban Indianapolis Home for $1.93M

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million suburban Indianapolis house that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.

Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, online Hamilton County property records show. The couple paid $130,000 above the home’s $1.8 million list price, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Pence announced in a Jan. 20 speech in his hometown of Columbus after he attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration that he and Karen would be moving back home to Indiana this summer.

As vice president, Pence lived in the vice presidential residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory for four years, and then rented a house in suburban Virginia after leaving office.

Previously, as Indiana’s governor, he lived in the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis.

In his most recent financial disclosure statement filed as vice president in early 2021, Pence listed few assets aside from his Indiana government pension and retirement fund.

But Pence is working on a memoir for Simon & Schuster that is scheduled to come out in 2023. Pence’s agent said in April that the book deal was worth “well into seven figures.”

Pence also recently signed onto the speaker roster for Worldwide Speakers Group, which arranges paying speaking engagements on six continents.

His sprawling new Indiana home appears to have enough flash to entertain potential donors as he considers a potential run for the presidency in 2024.

The home, built in 2008, includes a dock overlooking a pond, a “stunning” in-ground pool at the back of the house that offers a “party-like atmosphere,” a workout room and a 1/3-sized indoor basketball court, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

The residence also has four garages, a spacious basement bar, a workout room and a stone fireplace on the main level.

A spokesperson for Pence did not respond to questions about the purchase.