Midwest

These cities were named among happiest in the world in new ranking

According to the Institute for Quality of Life, which creates the so-called "Happy City Index" each year, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is not just the happiest city in the U.S., but is among the happiest in the world

By Alex Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

According to the Institute for Quality of Life, which creates the so-called "Happy City Index" each year, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is not just the happiest city in the U.S., but is among the happiest in the world.

The ranking is based on "thousands of indicators" aimed at determining quality of life and "the sense of happiness" for residents," according to the institute, but each city was ultimately evaluated on 24 "areas of activity" within the categories of: citizens, governance, environment, economy and mobility.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Cities were then given gold, silver or bronze status.

Minneapolis was the only U.S. city to rank in the gold grouping, which consisted of 37 total cities. The Midwest location ranked at No. 17.

The top-ranked city in the world was Aarhus, Denmark.

Minneapolis scored particularly high in the citizens and economy categories.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Now, while the Minnesota city was the only one to earn gold status, several other U.S. cities were named in the silver and bronze lists -- including another Midwest location.

U.S. & World

Fourth of July 22 mins ago

Joey Chestnut banned from Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this year: MLE

Virginia 34 mins ago

Virginia NAACP filing suit against school board that restored names of Confederate leaders

Those included Boston, Baltimore, Washington, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Madison, Pittsburgh, Rochester and Portland.

Madison, Wisconsin, has also been named on a number of other rankings aimed at evaluating happiness.

This article tagged under:

Midwest
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us