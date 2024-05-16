CT middle school track coach steps down after allegedly calling student a racial slur

A track coach from William J. Johnston Middle School in Colchester has stepped down after being accused of calling a Black female student from Middletown a racial slur.

Colchester Public Schools told NBC Connecticut in a statement that students were singing an explicit song named "Faneto" by Chief Keef to which the coach responded with the words "You are."

The school said the coach didn't realize she had offended anyone, feels terrible about it, and decided to step down.

On Thursday afternoon, the Connecticut Parents Union came together outside Middletown’s Board Education to discuss this incident. The student and her guardian were there along with the president of the Middlesex County NAACP.

"We will hold the adults accountable in our public schools because safety and ensuring a welcoming school environment is shared responsibility," Gwen Samuel, president of the CT Parents Union, said.

Samuel said she was not only upset by the coach's actions, but also Middletown Public Schools for not letting the student's family know what had happened in a timely fashion.

The student's caregiver, Latoya Dickerson, told the CT Parents Union the incident took place Monday night during a track meet at Beman Middle School in Middletown. The student reported the incident to her coach right away, but Dickerson said she wasn't notified by the school until much later.

“I waited Tuesday and didn’t receive a call. I ended up having to send an email in order to receive a call," Dickerson said.

The caregiver was adamant the girl reported it was the coach who said the slur.

The student was at the event but didn't want to appear on camera. Instead, she covered her face with a poster that read: "Words Matter."

“As a Black mother, I’ve never experienced anything like this, and it really put me in a very uncomfortable and frustrating situation," Dickerson said.

Middletown Public Schools say they’re investigating.

"The district of Middletown Public Schools is firmly committed to creating and maintaining a school district where everyone feels seen, safe and supported...Racist, derogatory, disparaging and offensive language has no place in our schools, and we do not condone it in any way," the school district said.

Colchester Public Schools also mentioned that "the district will ensure that the team has adequate support to finish their season."