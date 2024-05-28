Michigan

Mother pushes 2-year-old girl to safety just before fatal crash at Michigan drag race

The mother, 33-year-old Kadie Price, died shortly after the crash.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Police say a Michigan woman was killed when an out-of-control vehicle slammed into her during a drag-racing event, but she was able to push her 2-year-old daughter to safety in the seconds before the crash.

The crash happened Sunday at Silver Lake State Park Sand Dunes in western Oceana County, about 270 miles (430 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, MLive.com reported.

Police said the driver of a modified Jeep CJ lost control, veered off the racing strip toward the crowd and hit another vehicle, causing that vehicle to strike 33-year-old spectator Kadie Price of Pierson.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Price pushed her 2-year-old daughter to safety just before she was hit, sparing the girl serious injury or worse, police said.

Price died shortly after the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Michigan
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us