Michelle Troconis' trial in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos starts Thursday

A trial will begin on Thursday connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan who has been missing since May 2019 and has been declared dead.

Michelle Troconis will be standing trial, charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution and additional charges. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the time Jennifer disappeared, Troconis was dating Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were both charged in the case and Fotis died in early 2020 after attempting suicide.

The evidence portion of the trial was set to start on Jan. 8, but that was delayed to refill the alternate juror pool that slowly dwindled as jurors were excused for various personal reasons. It is now scheduled to begin on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Here's a look at who is who in the case and the timeline of the investigation into Jennifer's disappearance.

