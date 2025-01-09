Jimmy Carter

Why Michelle Obama didn't attend Jimmy Carter's funeral service

Her office said she offered her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family

By Noreen O'Donnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the dignitaries missing at the Washington National Service on Thursday was Michelle Obama.

The former first lady did not attend Carter’s state funeral, an absence noted on social media.

US & World

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Live updates: Nation honors President Jimmy Carter with National Funeral Service

Jimmy Carter 2 hours ago

In photos: Jimmy Carter's state funeral

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Asked why, her office issued a statement saying that her thoughts and prayers were with the late former president’s family but did not say where she was or explain her absence.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Before the funeral, CNN reported that the former first lady had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii, where she had been on an “extended vacation.”

Former President Barack Obama was present and seen sharing pleasantries with President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the ceremony.

Former presidents came to pay his respects to Carter as the 39th president in the nation’s capital.

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Carter
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us