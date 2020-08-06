Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Cites ‘Low-Grade Depression' Over Racial Inequality, Coronavirus

In this file photo, Michelle Obama speaks during her "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" Tour at the Ericsson Globe Arena on April 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says racial inequality amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic has left her feeling that she has "some form of low-grade depression," NBC News reported.

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting," she said in the latest episode of her podcast released Wednesday.

Obama added that the mounting stories of Black people being wrongfully arrested, killed or "dehumanized" have been weighing on her. And while Floyd's death in police custody sparked an outpouring of outrage, the issue of racism in America has long preceded the incident.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Virus Updates: LA Threatens to Cut Off Utilities; NYC Introduces COVID Checkpoints

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Manhattan DA Got Trump Financial Records After Deutsche Bank Subpoena

"I’d be remiss to say part of this depression is also a result of, what we're seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest, that has plagued this country since its birth," she said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Michelle Obama
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us