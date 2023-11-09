MICHAEL OHER

Michael Oher was paid more than $138,000 from ‘The Blind Side' book, movie, court filing says

In August, Michael Oher, the offensive tackle who was the subject of the book and film, said he was misled by the Tuohys into believing they'd adopted him.

FILE - Michael Oher, No. 74 of the Ole Miss Rebels, stands with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 28, 2008 in Oxford, Miss.
Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images

Michael Oher was paid more than $138,000 in proceeds from the book and movie “The Blind Side,” the couple that the former NFL player accused of misleading him said in a court document Wednesday.

An accounting document filed by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy lists payments going back to 2007, a year after the book was released, up to the most recent payment in April 2023. The book and Oher's life would become the basis of a 2009 film.

A statement of accounting by the couple’s lawyer, filed in probate court in Shelby County, Tennessee, said members of the family, including Oher, agreed to split the proceeds of both five ways.

Oher, a former NFL offensive tackle, in August filed a court document alleging the Tuohys misled him into believing they adopted him when they took him in as a teenager.

Instead, they placed him in a conservatorship, a petition to terminate the conservatorship says.

The former NFL star alleges that the couple who took him in as a teenager placed him in a conservatorship.

