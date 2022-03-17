Fla. Burger King Employee Arrested for Opening Fire on Customer

An employee of a Burger King in northwest Miami-Dade has been arrested after police said she shot at a customer Thursday.

The incident happened at the fast food restaurant at 4727 Northwest 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Police arrested Shateasha Monique Hicks, 30, after they said Hicks and a customer got into some sort of dispute and Hicks pulled out a gun and shot at the customer.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, a witness told police he was inside the restaurant when he witnessed a verbal dispute between a Burger King worker, Hicks, and a person in a car at the drive-thru window.

The witness said the person in the car drove off and parked in the parking lot, and the employee left the restaurant, went to her car and grabbed a gun, then fired five shots towards the person's car as they drove away, the report said.

The woman then got in her car and fled the scene, the report said.

Her car was later found abandoned but police tracked Hicks down using car's registered owner's address, the report said.

A gun was found on floorboard of the car, and five bullet casings were found in the Burger King parking lot, the report said.

A relative of Hicks told NBC 6 that the customer she shot at squirted or threw mayonnaise in her face before the gunfire.

Hicks faces a charge for discharging a firearm in public and was being held on a $1,000 bond Friday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The customer's condition was unknown.

“We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security," a Burger King spokesperson said in a statement Thursday evening. "Our franchisee is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we aren’t able to share additional details at this time."

