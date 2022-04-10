Metro-North Train Fatally Strikes Pedestrian in Greenwich, Conn.: MTA

A Metro-North train fatally struck a pedestrian in Greenwich on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
MTA police said a westbound Metro-North train fatally hit an unauthorized pedestrian on the tracks at the Greenwich Metro-North Station around 10:15 a.m.
Authorities said the person who was hit appears to be a man who is approximately 25 years old. His identity has not been released.
New Haven Line trains experienced delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes as a result of the incident. The train involved was the 9:59 a.m. local train from Stamford to Grand Central and was delayed for 45 minutes, according to Metro North.
MTA police are continuing to investigate the incident.