Metro-North Requires Face Coverings, Adds Social Distancing Decals as Businesses Reopen

As more businesses that closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to open, Metro-North has made some changes that will affect the way people commute.

Face masks or face coverings are required on Metro-North property and floor decals have been added to give a visual indication of social distancing space at some locations.

The changes come as Phase One of the reopening of New York City begins.

Metro-North urges customers and employees to social distance by six feet or more where possible, especially in stations, on platforms, when entering trains and in the Terminal.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be given out from Monday June 8, through Friday, June 12, at some Bronx stations on the Hudson and Harlem lines, according to Metro-North.

No cash will be accepted at stations and on-board trains. Instead, people are encouraged to use MTA eTix, credit/debit cards or you can use cash at the ticket vending machines.

Check for schedule information here.

Metro-North said it will continue what it calls “the most aggressive cleaning and disinfecting program in agency history,” disinfecting stations every 12 hours and trains every 24 hours.

