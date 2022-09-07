mask mandate

Metro-North No Longer Requiring Masks on Trains in Connecticut

Metro-North travelers will no longer be required to wear face masks on trains in Connecticut.

The change comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the end of the mask mandate on mass transit systems including on subways, buses and more.

It's still recommended that travelers wear face coverings on public transit, but it's not required.

In April, the mask mandate for several other transportation services in Connecticut was lifted. This included CT Transit, the Hartford Line, and Shore Line East services and facilities.

