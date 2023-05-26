People Danced on Cruiser, Prevented Other Officers From Responding During Conn. ‘Street Takeover:' PD

Meriden police are working to identify people who were involved in a “street takeover” and climbed on top of a police cruiser while an officer was inside, causing nearly $2,000 in damage.

It happened in a parking lot on East Main Street in Meriden on the night of May 6.

Police described what happened as “riot-like" and showed video of several people climbing on a police cruiser and dancing on top of it. One person also appeared to pull what looked like a gun out of a pocket.

The crowd had been racing, setting off fireworks and playing loud music, prompting officers to respond, police said.

During the incident, one male stepped in front of a police cruiser and waved the crowd over, police said.

Police believe members of these groups have orders to confront police and that part of the rules of the organization are to engage with police and to block law enforcement from entering these parking lots.

Two suspects have been arrested and authorities are looking to identify other people who were involved.

Police said people from several states took part and the groups appear to be connected through social media and cause "chaos."

Anyone who would like to submit a tip to police about "street takeovers" in the state can call 1-800-CALL-FBI and select the Connecticut Street Takeovers option. You can also visit fbi.gov/cttakeovertips.