Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing rescheduled due to LA wildfires

Originally set for the end of January, the county's top prosecutor announced Friday that a judge continued the hearing to March.

By NBC Los Angeles

NBC Universal, Inc.

The highly anticipated resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez has been rescheduled due to the Los Angeles County wildfires.

Originally set for Jan. 30 and 31, the county's top prosecutor announced Friday that a judge continued the hearing to March 20-21.

"The continuance is due to the impact of recent wildfires on the parties’ extensive preparations for the hearings," according to a statement from District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón recommended resentencing in October for the brothers, serving life sentences for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at the family's Beverly Hills mansion. Hochman, who defeated Gascón in the November election, met earlier this year with family members who support resentencing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Prosecutors in California are reviewing the convictions of the Menendez brothers, who were found guilty in the 1989 killing of their parents, officials said on Thursday.

The deadly Eaton and Palisades fires started Jan. 7 and became two of the most destructive on record in California.

This article tagged under:

Menendez BrothersWildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us