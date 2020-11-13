Lamont's Director of Communications Tests Positive for COVID-19

Director of Communications for Governor Ned Lamont, Max Reiss, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the governor's office made the announcement that a senior staff member tested positive for the virus late Friday night.

Reiss later released a statement on Twitter claiming that he was the one who tested positive.

Because of this, the governor, Chief of Staff Paul Mounds, and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe will begin self-quarantine immediately, the office said.

This is the first known case of coronavirus within the Office of the Governor.

Reiss not exhibited any symptoms and is home in isolation, according to the governor's office.

“We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe,” Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said in a statement.

“While this is the first case within our administration, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have experienced COVID-19, and thousands of others have lost their lives. Even in an administration with consistent testing of all individuals who interact with the governor on a regular basis and wear masks at all times, this is a reminder that no testing regimen is full-proof," Mounds continued.

The administration's senior staff and Gov. Lamont continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, the governor's office said.

Contact tracing is underway and all members of the Lamont Administration who have been in close contact with Reiss will self-quarantine for 14 days.

There are no additional positive cases at this time.

