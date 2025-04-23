Member No. 88235: San Lorenzo, Pope Francis' favorite soccer club, pays tribute

San Lorenzo, Pope Francis' favorite Argentine soccer club, paid a moving tribute to its renowned fan.

In a video posted on social media by the club, San Lorenzo refers to Pope Francis as "siempre Cuervo," Spanish for "always a crow" as fans for the club are known as.

The video narrator recounts that when he was named pope, he "told the world of his love for [the team] in every way possible" before the video cuts to a clip of Pope Francis, dressed in his papal robe, enthusiastically declaring, "And may San Lorenzo win!"

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pope Francis was club member No. 88235, purchasing square meters for his beloved team to "help in the incomparable feat of returning to Boedo." (Boedo is a working-class neighborhood in Buenos Aires.)

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Another clip shows His Holiness telling his beloved team, "Greetings to the champions of America, the San Lorenzo team," before adding, "It's part of my cultural identity."

San Lorenzo won its first Copa Libertadores, South America's top club tournament, in 2014, a year after his accession to the papacy. The club's board of directors and a group of players took the trophy to the Vatican.

The club's directors later decided to name their future stadium after Pope Francis, who was a member until the end.

With the video released, the club also included a caption in Spanish that reads:

"He was never just one of us, and he was always one of us. A crow as a child and as a man… crow as a priest and Cardinal… crow also as Pope…"

"He always transmitted his passion for the Cyclone: when he went to the Viejo Gasómetro to watch the '46 team, when he confirmed Angelito Correa in the Ciudad Deportiva chapel, when he received Barça visitors at the Vatican, always with total happiness… Member No. 88235.

"From Jorge Mario Bergoglio to Francis, there was one thing that never changed: his love for the Cyclone.

"Wrapped in deep sorrow, from #SanLorenzo today we say to Francis: Goodbye, thank you, and see you forever! We will be together for eternity!"

A lifelong supporter of Argentine club San Lorenzo, he agreed with those who describe soccer as the most beautiful game in the world. But Francis, who died Monday at 88, also turned to the sport for anecdotes about camaraderie, fellowship and teamwork in an increasingly individualistic society.

Like most Argentine children, young Jorge Mario Bergoglio grew up with soccer. He played for hours with friends on sidewalks or dusty pitches known as “potreros” in his native Flores neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

According to his own assessment, he was not that good.

In his recently published autobiography “Hope,” Francis said his skills were so poor that he was nicknamed “hard foot.”

Like many in his family, he became a supporter of San Lorenzo, a club founded by priest Lorenzo Massa in 1908. Its fans are nicknamed “the crows” due to the black cassock of its founder.

Despite being a big soccer fan, Francis didn’t watch any games on television. He said he avoided watching TV altogether because of a promise he had made to the Virgin of Carmen in 1990.

The radio became his means to stay informed and listen to soccer matches until he moved to Rome.

Once in the Vatican, members of the Swiss Guard, who took care of his security, informed him about San Lorenzo and Argentina match results.

That’s how he found out that Argentina had won their third World Cup title in Qatar after a penalty shootout against France.

While he was enthusiastic about the game, he spoke out against the fanaticism and violence that sometimes overshadow it. He called on top-level players to show humility and always remember their origins.